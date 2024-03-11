Ananya Unveils New Music Video For Vulnerable Heartbreak Ballad 'Macy Gray'

"Macy Gray" takes center stage to prove that it is possible (yet rare) for an artist to seamlessly unite emotional, introspective lyrics with an upbeat melody to forge the ultimate pop ballad. The single is not only a nod to Ananya's creative genius, but to "I Woke Up One Night," in its entirety. Featuring tracks like "Bad For You," "I'm Too Nice," "Moon" and "I Feel So New" to name a few, the highly-acclaimed project stands out as Ananya's first EP and has already garnered over half a million streams since its release.

In addition to the metaphorical side of "Macy Gray" the single also pays homage to prominent singer and actress Macy Gray, who has existed as a constant inspiration for Ananya through as she blazes a trail towards stardom. Aside from songwriting, Ananya has been moving mountains behind the scenes and recently launched The Nani Wellness Project, a nonprofit organization that she co-founded in an effort to aid those struggling with mental health issues.

Fans can listen to all things Ananya on iHeartRadio as the emerging artist gets ready to release the deluxe version of her debut EP this Spring!