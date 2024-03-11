Ananya Unveils New Music Video For Vulnerable Heartbreak Ballad 'Macy Gray'
By Logan DeLoye
March 11, 2024
Ananya recently released the official music video for her 2023 hit single, "Macy Gray," and fans are falling in love with the catchy, heartbreak ballad all over again. According to a press release, the single is featured in the songstresses' latest EP, "I Woke Up One Night," which hit airwaves on October 6, 2023.
"Macy Gray" taps into a full range of emotions as fans reflect on good moments shared with past lovers through each line of the transformative track. The single begs listeners to consider the weight of one good moment within a series of painful ones, illustrated by Ananya herself as she battles with this internal conflict in the video. The same fabric used to create the single is woven throughout the music video in such a way that viewers feel as though they are apart of the powerful storyline.
"Macy Gray" takes center stage to prove that it is possible (yet rare) for an artist to seamlessly unite emotional, introspective lyrics with an upbeat melody to forge the ultimate pop ballad. The single is not only a nod to Ananya's creative genius, but to "I Woke Up One Night," in its entirety. Featuring tracks like "Bad For You," "I'm Too Nice," "Moon" and "I Feel So New" to name a few, the highly-acclaimed project stands out as Ananya's first EP and has already garnered over half a million streams since its release.
In addition to the metaphorical side of "Macy Gray" the single also pays homage to prominent singer and actress Macy Gray, who has existed as a constant inspiration for Ananya through as she blazes a trail towards stardom. Aside from songwriting, Ananya has been moving mountains behind the scenes and recently launched The Nani Wellness Project, a nonprofit organization that she co-founded in an effort to aid those struggling with mental health issues.
Fans can listen to all things Ananya on iHeartRadio as the emerging artist gets ready to release the deluxe version of her debut EP this Spring!