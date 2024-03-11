Arizona Eatery Named The 'Most Beautiful Restaurant' In The State

By Sarah Tate

March 11, 2024

Photo: Westend61/Getty Images

When choosing the best restaurant to enjoy a nice meal, celebrate a special occasion or enjoy a night out with your significant other, you may weigh your options based on a variety of factors, such as the menu and service. However, aesthetics and general atmosphere are often just as important in the decision and can lead to a memorable dining experience.

Analyzing reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the most beautiful restaurant in each state, from stunning establishments "steeped in history" to "chic" and modern eateries to restaurants that offer a breathtaking view.

According to the site, the most beautiful restaurant in all of Arizona is LON's Restaurant. Located in Paradise Valley, this restaurant inside the Hermosa Inn serves "globally inspired" fare, per its website, and has a gorgeous outdoor area filled with string lights, mosaic tiling and more lovely elements that elevate the dining experience.

LON's Restaurant is located at The Hermosa Inn at 5532 N. Palo Cristo Road.

Here's what the site had to say about the most beautiful restaurant in Arizona:

"Colorful flowers, ornate fountains, intricate mosaic tiling, outdoor fireplaces, and string lights surround diners at LON's, part of the boutique Hermosa Inn in Paradise Valley. The menu uses the region's freshest ingredients in dishes such as Himalayan salt-seared ahi tuna, served with cilantro, pickled onion, and ceviche sauce (a fan favorite). There's also private dining available in the atmospheric wine cellar, complete with 19th-century Chicago brick, reclaimed beams, and trusses."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the most beautiful restaurants around the country.

