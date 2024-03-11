Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Claims He's Got A Project With His Famous Cousin
By Tony M. Centeno
March 11, 2024
Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson said he's cooking up a new project with his "cousin" A$AP Rocky.
On Monday, March 11, the former NFL player and Cxmmunity Media co-founder Ryan Johnson sat down with The Breakfast Club to talk about a variety of topics. After the Miami native tried to lie about his age, Charlamagne Tha God asked Ochocinco if he's related to Rihanna's baby daddy. The multifaceted athlete humored Uncle Charla and told him Rocky is his cousin. Later on in the conversation, Ochocinco tried to promote his upcoming musical project with Rocky.
"Can I talk about my project with A$AP, or should I let it be a surprise?," Chad asked.
"Me and A$AP got something coming out," he continued. After Jess Hilarious tried to clarify, he replied, "Yes, music. You ain't never heard me rap?"
It's not the first time he claimed that he's related to the "RIOT" rapper. Back in September, Ochocinco told Shannon Sharpe he and the Harlem-born artist are related because their grandmothers are sisters. He even asserted he has photos of them together when they were kids. Ochocinco didn't reveal any other details about the alleged collaboration with Rocky, but he did challenge a few popular battle rappers to step up to the mic.
"Envy, you gotta do me a favor," he told DJ Envy. "Tell these battle rappers I'm here and I'm outside. Listen [Loaded] Lux, DNA, [Charlie] Clips, Hollow [Da Don], Goodz, [Aye] Verbs, let them know I'm outside... if they want to rekindle and get that fire back going in battle rap, come holla at yo boy."
Listen or watch the entire interview below.