Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Claims He's Got A Project With His Famous Cousin

"Me and A$AP got something coming out," he continued. After Jess Hilarious tried to clarify, he replied, "Yes, music. You ain't never heard me rap?"



It's not the first time he claimed that he's related to the "RIOT" rapper. Back in September, Ochocinco told Shannon Sharpe he and the Harlem-born artist are related because their grandmothers are sisters. He even asserted he has photos of them together when they were kids. Ochocinco didn't reveal any other details about the alleged collaboration with Rocky, but he did challenge a few popular battle rappers to step up to the mic.



"Envy, you gotta do me a favor," he told DJ Envy. "Tell these battle rappers I'm here and I'm outside. Listen [Loaded] Lux, DNA, [Charlie] Clips, Hollow [Da Don], Goodz, [Aye] Verbs, let them know I'm outside... if they want to rekindle and get that fire back going in battle rap, come holla at yo boy."



Listen or watch the entire interview below.