Dramatic Video Shows Passengers Thrown In Airliner Amid 'Technical Problem'
By Jason Hall
March 11, 2024
At least 50 people were injured after an airliner experienced a "technical problem" causing a "strong movement" during a flight on Monday (March 11).
A video shared by the New Zealand Herald shows passengers being thrown into the ceiling of LATAM Airlines flight LA800, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The plane was reported to have made its scheduled landing at Auckland Airport, according to FlightAware, though typically stops at the airport en route to Santiago, Chile.
A spokesperson for LATAM Airlines, which is based in South America, told the Herald that a "technical problem" led to some passengers and crew members experiencing injuries, but didn't provide additional details.
“The plane landed at Auckland Airport as scheduled. As a result of the incident, some passengers and cabin crew were affected. They received immediate assistance and were evaluated or treated by medical staff at the airport as needed,” the airline spokesperson said.
“LATAM regrets the inconvenience and injury this situation may have caused its passengers, and reiterates its commitment to safety as a priority within the framework of its operational standards.”
Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 11, 2024
Emergency services in New Zealand treated 50 people for injuries after passengers and crew were thrown into the ceiling, with one person in a serious condition.
Source: NZ Herald
Hato Hone St John sent seven ambulances, two operations managers, two major incident support team vehicles, one command unit and two rapid response vehicles to provide treatment to an estimated 50 people at Auckland Airport in relation to the incident, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters. One person was reported to be in serious condition while the rest suffered mild to moderate injuries, the spokesperson said.