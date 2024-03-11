Future & Metro Boomin Share Release Dates For Two Joint Albums

WE DON'T TRUST YOU appears to be a play on Future's 2022 LP I NEVER LIKED YOU and Metro's infamous producer tag "If Young Metro don't trust you, I'm gonna shoot you." Their first official joint album will arrive on March 22 and a second joint album will arrive a few weeks later on April 12.



Their collaborative effort has been in the works for well over a year. Since Metro first mentioned it in December 2022, fans have been scouring the Internet for more clues about their upcoming joint venture. Prior to confirming the title, the St. Louis native previewed an unreleased track that may appear on one of the joint albums. In a clip that recently spread throughout social media, you can see Metro play the untitled record while others around him react to how fire it is. The song appears to sample Rodney-O & Joe Cooley's 1988 hit "Everlasting Bass."



Look out for more updates about Future and Metro Boomin's new joint albums, especially ahead of their headlining set at Rolling Loud California.

