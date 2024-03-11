Kidnapped Baby Found In Shed At Power Plant Died At Hospital

An 11-month-old girl reported missing on Saturday (March 9) evening was found in a shed at a General Electric power plant in Schenectady, New York.

The girl, Halo Branton, was still alive when she was found but was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Officials are awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine how she died.

On Monday, Halo's mother, 24-year-old Persia Nelson, was charged with second-degree manslaughter.

"The allegations are that she dropped that child down pipe-access, a hole in the ground essentially, on the G.E. plant grounds," prosecutor Matthew Nobles said during Nelson's arraignment, according to The Daily Gazette. "That was approximately ten feet deep and left the child there essentially to die without seeking any help whatsoever."

Officials said that additional charges could be filed as the investigation moves forward.

Nelson is being held at Schenectady County Jail on a $500,000 bond or a $1 million cash bail.