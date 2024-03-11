Kirk Cousins To Begin Discussions With Another NFL Team: Report

"The #Vikings and Kirk Cousins remain in communication, but it appears the four-time Pro Bowl QB will test the free-agent market, which opens at noon ET on Monday," Pelissero wrote on his X account, along with a clip of his report on 'NFL Total Access.'

The Denver Broncos are also reportedly also expected to be among the suitors for Cousins once he hits free agency and a potential offer is expected to include "an average per year of upwards of $40 million," according to Pelissero. Last month, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell reiterated that he wants Cousins to return in 2024, but acknowledged that the negotiation process must be navigated correctly.

"Kirk Cousins knows how I feel about him. I've held no secrets there. He knows how the Minnesota Vikings feel about him. I believe Kirk wants to be a Viking, and we're going to work to try to make that the outcome," O'Connell said via Pro Football Talk. "I think anytime you go into situations like this, it is a negotiation, and we're trying to come to an agreement that works for both sides, as we not only build our football team for 2024, but we're trying to do some things to help us sustain for the future as well. ... I feel like we're heading toward a good place with Kirk, but like we've seen, free agency and the uncertainties for this time of year, you've got to be ready in a leadership role to have contingency plans and adjust on the fly."

O'Connell had previously worked with Cousins as a quarterbacks coach in 2017 during their shared tenure with the now-Washington Commanders prior to being hired as the Vikings' head coach ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Cousins posted two clips of himself dropping back to pass and throwing a football on a tennis court on February 26, nearly four months after suffering his season-ending injury in October.