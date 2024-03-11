Kirk Cousins To Begin Discussions With Another NFL Team: Report
By Jason Hall
March 11, 2024
Free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins will reportedly begin discussions with the Atlanta Falcons as soon as the tampering window opens on Monday (March 11), the Athletic's Dianna Russini reported.
"Kirk Cousins will hit free agency and begin discussions with Atlanta as soon as the tampering window opens in 90 minutes, per sources," Russini wrote on her X account Monday morning.
The Falcons have long been a potential suitor for Cousins, 35, who spent the past six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, amid his looming free agency, according to multiple outlets. On Sunday (March 10), NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Cousins was expected to test free agency.
Kirk Cousins will hit free agency and begin discussions with Atlanta as soon as the tampering window opens in 90 minutes, per sources.— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2024
"The #Vikings and Kirk Cousins remain in communication, but it appears the four-time Pro Bowl QB will test the free-agent market, which opens at noon ET on Monday," Pelissero wrote on his X account, along with a clip of his report on 'NFL Total Access.'
The Denver Broncos are also reportedly also expected to be among the suitors for Cousins once he hits free agency and a potential offer is expected to include "an average per year of upwards of $40 million," according to Pelissero. Last month, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell reiterated that he wants Cousins to return in 2024, but acknowledged that the negotiation process must be navigated correctly.
"Kirk Cousins knows how I feel about him. I've held no secrets there. He knows how the Minnesota Vikings feel about him. I believe Kirk wants to be a Viking, and we're going to work to try to make that the outcome," O'Connell said via Pro Football Talk. "I think anytime you go into situations like this, it is a negotiation, and we're trying to come to an agreement that works for both sides, as we not only build our football team for 2024, but we're trying to do some things to help us sustain for the future as well. ... I feel like we're heading toward a good place with Kirk, but like we've seen, free agency and the uncertainties for this time of year, you've got to be ready in a leadership role to have contingency plans and adjust on the fly."
O'Connell had previously worked with Cousins as a quarterbacks coach in 2017 during their shared tenure with the now-Washington Commanders prior to being hired as the Vikings' head coach ahead of the 2022 NFL season.
Cousins posted two clips of himself dropping back to pass and throwing a football on a tennis court on February 26, nearly four months after suffering his season-ending injury in October.
Almost 4 months in now…encouraged by the progress! Grateful tor all the help around us pic.twitter.com/s6udNzo9VO— Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) February 26, 2024
"Almost 4 months in now…encouraged by the progress! Grateful tor all the help around us," Cousins wrote on his X account.
Cousins underwent successful Achilles surgery on November 1, three days after suffering the injury during a win against the Green Bay Packers on October 29.
"Surgery was a success! Grateful for your prayers, Dr. Coetzee’s abilities, and our medical team. Would appreciate continued prayers! One day at a time…," Cousins wrote in a post shared on his X account at the time, which included a photo of himself in a hospital bed.
Cousins threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 23 of 31 passing prior to exiting the game. The 35-year-old entered Week 3 with the third-most passing yards (2,057) and second-most passing touchdowns (16) among all NFL quarterbacks.