North Carolina Eatery Named The 'Most Beautiful Restaurant' In The State

When choosing the best restaurant to enjoy a nice meal, celebrate a special occasion or enjoy a night out with your significant other, you may weigh your options based on a variety of factors, such as the menu and service. However, aesthetics and general atmosphere are often just as important in the decision and can lead to a memorable dining experience.

Analyzing reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the most beautiful restaurant in each state, from stunning establishments "steeped in history" to "chic" and modern eateries to restaurants that offer a breathtaking view.

According to the site, the most beautiful restaurant in all of North Carolina is JOLO Winery and Vineyards in Pilot Mountain. Nestled in a vineyard, this restaurant has a charming atmosphere that pairs well with its menu options. JOLO Winery and Vineyards is located at 219 Jolo Winery Lane.

Here's what the site had to say about the most beautiful restaurant in North Carolina:

"As well as sampling the award-winning wines on offer at the JOLO Winery & Vineyards, you can also dine at the on-site restaurant, which serves a lunch, dinner, and snack menu. Diners can soak up both the stunning surrounding views and the cozy, charming ambience of the dining room, which features beautiful stonework and wood paneling, classy navy velvet seating, and huge chandeliers."

