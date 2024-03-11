North West Reveals The Title Of Her Ye-Inspired Debut Album

North West has been walking in her father's footsteps within the past few months. Back in 2020, Ye's daughter made her debut on stage when she performed an original song during the final phase of the Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris. Fast forward to last October, she revealed her dreams of becoming a rapper like her dad in her debut cover story for I-D Magazine. A couple of months later, North previewed her verse on "Talking" for the first time at the VULTURES listening session in Miami.



The young artist got her first official placement on her dad and Ty$'s VULTURES VOL. 1 back in January. North also starred in the official music video for "Talking/Once Again" along with Ty Dolla $ign's daughter Jailynn Crystal. Since the song dropped, Ye's daughter has received plenty of positive feedback. During the even in Phoenix, Miss Westie went on stage with Ye and her siblings Chicago and Psalm while her song boomed through the speakers. The crowd clearly couldn't get enough of it because they rapped her verse word for word.



Check out more scenes from the VULTURES 2 session below.

