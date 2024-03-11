Offset Says He Doesn't Have Prove Love For Quavo: 'It Ain't Your Business'

“We went through something," he continued. "We don’t have to show you smiles on faces — so stop doing that.”



Offset and Quavo began to drift apart in early 2022 right before the latter's announcement about his and TakeOff's joint album. While the exact cause of their rift has yet to be confirmed, Quavo and Offset weren't seeing eye to eye even after their family member TakeOff was shot and killed in Houston in November of that same year. The two reportedly bumped heads backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards over an alleged disagreement over Quavo's tribute to TakeOff, however, they eventually met up a few months later on Take's birthday where they reportedly squashed their beef.



Offset and Quavo reunited on stage at the 2023 BET Awards and paid tribute to TakeOff during their set. Since then, the duo has been focused on their own solo projects like Offset's Set It Off LP and Quavo's Rocket Power. They haven't released any music together nor do they hang out the way they used to. Nonetheless, 'Set feels like they shouldn't be pinned against each other by fans.



“Don’t ever try and turn us against each other," Offset demanded. "I hate that s**t. At the end of the day, it ain’t your business.”



Listen or watch the entire interview below.