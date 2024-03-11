One Texas City Named Among The 'Happiest Cities In America' For 2024

Do you live in one of the happiest cities in the country?

Happiness is a relative term that largely depends on personal preference. What makes one person happy might not make another quite as happy, and vice versa. For example, some citizens let weather affect their mood more than others. So, someone who likes warm days filled with sunshine might be happier living in Phoenix, Arizona, than someone who enjoys brisk morning walks in snow-capped mountains.

Wallet Hub used a few key factors to determine which cities (in a general sense) have the happiest citizens in America including depression rates, income-growth rates, and average leisure time.

Per the list, the happiest cities in Texas are Plano and Austin. Plano ranked as the 35th happiest city in the United States and Austin the 66th. Other Texas cities on the list include Irving, Grand Prairie, and Garland.

Here's what Wallet Hub had to say about compiling the data to discover the happiest cities in America:

"Wallet Hub drew upon the various findings of positive-psychology research in order to determine which among more that 180 of the largest U.S. cities in home to the happiest people in America. We examined each city based on 29 key indicators of happiness, ranging from depression rate to income-growth rate, to average leisure time spent per day."

For a continued list of the happiest cities across the country visit wallethub.com.