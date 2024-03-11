Popular Spice Recalled In Florida Over Risk Of 'Permanent' Health Damage

A popular spice is being recalled in several U.S. regions over potential lead contamination posing a risk of "permanent" health damage, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A food safety alert issued on Thursday (March 7) revealed Raja Foods LLC is pulling the 3.5-ounce package of "SWAD CINNAMON POWDER," UPC 0-51179-34280-4, following a routine sampling program by the FDA. The recall applies to two batches: Batch KX21223 with a Best Before date of July 2026, and Batch KX08123 with a Best Before date of March 2026.

The statement said short-term exposure to lead may not trigger symptoms besides possible increased blood levels. Effects vary depending on age, weight, and duration of exposure.

"If a child is exposed to lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur," the FDA explains. "This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects."

No illnesses have been reported as of Thursday.

Officials said the tainted spices were distributed through retail grocery stores in the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast regions of the country. Anyone who purchased the cinnamon powder is urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions and concerns about the recall can contact Raja Foods at 847-972-2865, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST.