Popular Spice Recalled In Washington Over Risk Of 'Permanent' Health Damage

A popular spice is being recalled in several states, including Washington, over potential lead contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

La Fiesta Food Products is pulling the 0.87-ounce package of Cinnamon Ground, UPC#032327000449, after officials found "elevated concentrations of lead" in a collected sample. The recall applies to two batches: Batch KX21223 with a Best Before date of July 2026, and Batch KX08123 with a Best Before date of March 2026.

The Friday (March 8) alert said short-term exposure to lead may not trigger symptoms besides possible increased blood levels. Effects vary depending on age, weight, and duration of exposure.

"If a child is exposed to lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur," the FDA explains. "This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects."

No illnesses have been reported as of Friday.

Officials said the tainted spices were distributed to California, Arizona, Washington, and Texas retail stores from April 20, 2023, through May 3, 2023. Officials urge customers who bought this spice to get a refund.

Consumers with questions and concerns about the recall can contact La Fiesta at 408-326-0487 or qualityassurance@lffp.com, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST.