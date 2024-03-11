Saquon Barkley Agrees To Massive Deal With Former Rival Team: Report
By Jason Hall
March 11, 2024
Former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the NFC East Division rival Philadelphia Eagles, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday (March 11).
"Former Giants RB Saquon Barkley reached agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year, $37.75 million contract that could be worth up to $46.75M and includes $26M fully guaranteed at signing, per sources. Barkley now beats the franchise tag number and has a maximum average-per-year salary of $15.833M, which would be second highest for a RB in NFL History," Schefter wrote. "Saquon Barkley leaves the Giants after six years, where he totaled 7,311 total yards with 47 touchdowns. The former No. 2 overall pick and Offensive Rookie of the Year will now face the Giants twice a year."
Saquon Barkley leaves the Giants after six years, where he totaled 7,311 total yards with 47 touchdowns.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024
The former No. 2 overall pick and Offensive Rookie of the Year will now face the Giants twice a year.
Barkley, 27, appeared to acknowledge the agreement by sharing two eagle emojis on his X account minutes after Schefter's initial report.
🦅🦅— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 11, 2024
The Giants opted to not franchise tag Barkley last week, officially allowing him to test free agency. Last offseason, Barkley agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million ahead of training camp, which includes a $2 million signing bonus.
The move came ahead of what could have been a lengthy potential holdout as both sides had previously failed to reach a long-term deal prior to their set deadline. The Giants placed a franchise tender on Barkley, but he didn't sign it prior to the one-year deal and, therefore, wouldn't have faced any fines for skipping mandatory training camp as he wasn't yet under contract. The former No. 2 overall pick recorded 962 yards and six touchdowns on 247 rushing attempts, while also catching 41 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games during the 2023 season.