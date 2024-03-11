Saquon Barkley Agrees To Massive Deal With Former Rival Team: Report

Former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the NFC East Division rival Philadelphia Eagles, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday (March 11).

"Former Giants RB Saquon Barkley reached agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year, $37.75 million contract that could be worth up to $46.75M and includes $26M fully guaranteed at signing, per sources. Barkley now beats the franchise tag number and has a maximum average-per-year salary of $15.833M, which would be second highest for a RB in NFL History," Schefter wrote. "Saquon Barkley leaves the Giants after six years, where he totaled 7,311 total yards with 47 touchdowns. The former No. 2 overall pick and Offensive Rookie of the Year will now face the Giants twice a year."