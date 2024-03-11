South Carolina Eatery Named The 'Most Beautiful Restaurant' In The State

When choosing the best restaurant to enjoy a nice meal, celebrate a special occasion or enjoy a night out with your significant other, you may weigh your options based on a variety of factors, such as the menu and service. However, aesthetics and general atmosphere are often just as important in the decision and can lead to a memorable dining experience.

Analyzing reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the most beautiful restaurant in each state, from stunning establishments "steeped in history" to "chic" and modern eateries to restaurants that offer a breathtaking view.

According to the site, the most beautiful restaurant in all of South Carolina is Circa 1886. Located in Charleston, this restaurant is housed in the carriage house of a local historic mansion that has been restored. Circa 1886 is located at 149 Wentworth Street.

Here's what the site had to say about the most beautiful restaurant in South Carolina:

"Part of Charleston's iconic Wentworth Manor, Circa 1886 is set in the original carriage house — and it retains plenty of historic charm, coupled with fresh, modern touches. Beautifully restored, the restaurant features the original windows, doors, and wood paneling, with a calming palate of neutrals throughout. It's a fine-dining palace where locals come to celebrate special occasions, enjoying dishes such as lobster risotto, and peanut butter and banana gateau."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the most beautiful restaurants around the country.