Stranger Saves Toddler From Fiery Car Crash That Killed 9 Others

A toddler was the lone survivor of a horrific collision between a van and tractor-trailer in Wisconsin on Friday (March 8) that left nine others dead.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. in Dewhurst Township when a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound on Highway 95 slammed into a van going northbound on County Road J at an intersection.

A two-year-old was thrown from the wreck and was found unharmed by a passerby who witnessed the crash.

"I think God put me there for a reason," Nathaniel Jahn told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Jahn was unable to go back and check on the passengers in the van because it was on fire.

"I want the family to know how sorry I am and that I did everything I could. There was somebody there with them. And I helped the best I could," Jahn told TMJ4 while fighting back tears.

Authorities said that the driver of the semi-truck was killed, along with the driver of the van and seven passengers, who were all members of the Amish community. They were from Virginia and were visiting family in Wisconsin.

"We have watched these kids grow up, the kids affected, and something tragic like this? It does something to you," local resident Sara White told the news station.