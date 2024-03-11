Suzanne Somers' Husband Reacts To Oscars In Memoriam Snub

Viewers tuning into the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) saw a night filled with incredible musical performances, heartfelt acceptance speeches, shocking on-stage moments and a moving In Memoriam segment. However, some were left disappointed in the tribute with the omission of several famous actors who the world lost over the past year.

The 2024 Oscars honored many actors, filmmakers and other industry professionals who passed away in the last year, but many notable names were left off the tribute, including British filmmaker Terence Davies, screenwriter and producer Norman Lear, and actors Lance Reddick, Treat Williams, Ron Cephas Jones and Suzanne Somers, per People.

Following the snub, Somers' husband, Alan Hamel, said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight that he isn't upset her name was not included in the special Hollywood tribute. He added that even though the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did include his late wife in the segment, fans have still honored her memory through their support.

"I respect the Academy's decision to not include Suzanne In Memoriam. Frankly, the outpouring from millions of her fans, was the kind of In Memoriam Suzanne would have lovingly embraced," he said. "She adored and respected her Fans and similarly enjoyed a beautiful relationship with the Media and Paparazzi who elevated her career to heights rarely seen. She debuted on Carson in 1973 with her first of 27 books and remained active and relevant until her passing. God bless Suzanne Somers."

The Three's Company star passed away on October 15 at the age of 76, one day before her 77th birthday, surrounded by family and friends following a lengthy battle with cancer.