Teen Fights Back After School Tells Him To Remove American Flag From Truck

A high school senior in Indiana refused to back down when officials at East Central High School in St. Leon told him to remove the American flag from his truck.

Cameron Blasek added the flag to his blue Dodge 4x4 over the summer and had been driving it to school every day. However, last week, his guidance counselor and the school's vice principal pulled him aside and told him he had to remove it because it violated school rules.

"The school came to me and told me you got to remove the flag; otherwise, you're going to get written up for insubordination," Blasek told WXIX. "I kind of just told them straight up from the get-go that's not going to happen. I read them their own handbook and all their guidelines and Indiana state laws and everything that shows I'm perfectly legal and fine to fly that flag."

As word of Blasek's refusal to remove the flag spread, other students added American flags to their vehicles in solidarity. A few days later, the school reversed course and the principal sent a letter to parents saying that students were free to fly the American flag on their vehicles.

"I am pleased to inform you that we are allowing the display of the U.S. flag by students in the parking lot," principal Tom Black wrote in the letter, which was obtained by WCPO.