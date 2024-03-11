The Raspberries Lead Singer Eric Carmen Passes Away At 74

Eric Carmen started his career as the frontman for the pop band Raspberries in the 1970s. According to ABC News, he later left the group and began his solo career in 1975. Carmen scored his first major solo hits "All By Myself" and "Never Gonna Fall in Love Again" the following year. Eventually, he began to compose songs for other artists until he decided to take a break from music in 1980. Carmen resurfaced in the mid '80s to assist with songs for soundtracks to films like "Almost Paradise" for Footloose (1984) and "Hungry Eyes" for Dirty Dancing (1987).



In 2013, Carmen released his first new song in over 15 years called "Brand New Year." It was a part of a best-of compilation album he dropped in 2014. He also delivered two live albums in 2017 Live On Sunset Strip and Pop Art Live.



Carmen was 74. May he rest in peace. Relive some of his hits in the playlist above.