'This Is Spinal Tap' Sequel Begins Production, Reveals Star-Studded Cameos

Nearly two years ago Castle Rock Entertainment confirmed a This Is Spinal Tap sequel was in the works, and on Monday (March 11) the production company revealed that the movie has begun filming in New Orleans. Spinal Tap II will see the original cast and crew reuniting, with Rob Reiner returning both as director and in character as fake filmmaker Marty DiBergi, along with Christopher Guest (Nigel Tufnel), Michael McKean (David St. Hubbins) and Harry Shearer (Derek Smalls) reprising their iconic roles. Castle Rock also unveiled a star-studded list of cameos including Elton John, Paul McCartney, Questlove, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood, among others.

Reiner discussed the film's plot during a 2022 interview with Deadline, explaining that the members (now in their 70s) reband to fulfill a contractual obligation with their late manager Ian Faith (Tony Hendra, the actor who played Faith in the original movie, died in 2021).

“Ian’s widow inherited a contract that said Spinal Tap owed them one more concert,” Reiner explained. “She was basically going to sue them if they didn’t. All these years and a lot of bad blood we’ll get into and they’re thrown back together and forced to deal with each other and play this concert.”

A Spinal Tap II release date has yet to be announced.