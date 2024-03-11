Washington School Districts Among The 'Most Envied' Ones In The U.S.

Many school districts strive for excellence in academics, extracurricular activities, student success, and teacher quality. Some districts go above and beyond in these areas and more, making them more appealing to families looking for suitable schools to send their children to. That's why Test Prep Insight released a list of the Top 250 "most envied" school districts based on results from their survey:

"We recently ran a survey of 3,000 parents to discover which school districts they would hypothetically most want their children to be schooled in, if given the choice. As you may guess, the most sought after districts in the country fall in wealthy suburbs of major metropolitan cities."

Five school districts in Washington State landed in the rankings: Issaquah School District (No. 26), Mercer Island School District (No. 94), Bellevue School District (No. 149), Lake Washington School District (No. 182), and Bainbridge Island School District (No. 207).

Here are the Top 10 most envied school districts in the U.S., according to the study:

Lower Merion School District (Pennsylvania) Great Neck Public Schools (New York) Jericho Union Free School District (New York) Eanes Independent School District (Texas) Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools (North Carolina) North Allegheny School District (Pennsylvania) North Kingstown School Department (Rhode Island) Teton County School District #1 (Wyoming) Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield (Connecticut) Scottsdale Unified School District (Arizona)

Check out the full report on Test Prep Insight's website.