WATCH: Kirsten Dunst Runs Into Giant Statue On Oscars Red Carpet

Kirsten Dunst might have taken a tumble during the Oscars pre-show red carpet on Sunday, March 10th, if it wasn't for the support of one giant, gold statue. The actress walked the carpet in an elegant, form-fitting, white gown alongside husband, Jesse Plemons, whose film "Killers of the Flower Moon" was up for a handful of nominations at the 96th Annual Academy Awards.

Video footage captured by Variety shows Dunst moving from one section of the carpet to the next, smiling at photographers along the way. As she turns around to grab Plemon's hand, she bumps into a giant Oscars statue. To avoid falling to the ground, the actress grabs ahold of the base of the statue and stands upright, laughing off the incident.

She can be seen whispering something into Plemon's ear as the two continue to laugh and pose for more photographs. The "Bring It On" standout's look remained un-compromised throughout the night, despite the near-fall, as she graciously supported her partner.