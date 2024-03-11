WATCH: Kirsten Dunst Runs Into Giant Statue On Oscars Red Carpet
By Logan DeLoye
March 11, 2024
Kirsten Dunst might have taken a tumble during the Oscars pre-show red carpet on Sunday, March 10th, if it wasn't for the support of one giant, gold statue. The actress walked the carpet in an elegant, form-fitting, white gown alongside husband, Jesse Plemons, whose film "Killers of the Flower Moon" was up for a handful of nominations at the 96th Annual Academy Awards.
Video footage captured by Variety shows Dunst moving from one section of the carpet to the next, smiling at photographers along the way. As she turns around to grab Plemon's hand, she bumps into a giant Oscars statue. To avoid falling to the ground, the actress grabs ahold of the base of the statue and stands upright, laughing off the incident.
She can be seen whispering something into Plemon's ear as the two continue to laugh and pose for more photographs. The "Bring It On" standout's look remained un-compromised throughout the night, despite the near-fall, as she graciously supported her partner.
Kirsten Dunst accidentally bumps into an Oscar statuette before taking photos on the carpet with Jesse Plemons. https://t.co/qxqSOgif3j pic.twitter.com/iTMEYL3bn3— Variety (@Variety) March 10, 2024
According to Forbes, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon was nominated for 10 Oscars, but was "shut out by the academy" as competitors, Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer took home most of the awards. Osage Nation took the stage at the award show to perform Killers of the Flower Moon single "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," which was also up for an Oscar at last night's show.