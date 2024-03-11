Wisconsin Eatery Named The 'Most Beautiful Restaurant' In The State

When choosing the best restaurant to enjoy a nice meal, celebrate a special occasion or enjoy a night out with your significant other, you may weigh your options based on a variety of factors, such as the menu and service. However, aesthetics and general atmosphere are often just as important in the decision and can lead to a memorable dining experience.

Analyzing reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the most beautiful restaurant in each state, from stunning establishments "steeped in history" to "chic" and modern eateries to restaurants that offer a breathtaking view.

According to the site, the most beautiful restaurant in all of Wisconsin is Bacchus. Located in Milwaukee, this restaurant not only has incredible upscale dining options, but it's nestled next to Lake Michigan, offering diners a chance to look over the gorgeous waters.

Bacchus is located at 925 E. Wells Street.

Here's what the site had to say about the most beautiful restaurant in Wisconsin:

"Overlooking Lake Michigan, this place boasts great views as well as stunning modern interiors. While dining on dishes such as scallops with peanut fried black rice and filet mignon, customers can enjoy sleek decor including brown leather banquette seating, tables draped with white tablecloths, a striking wine wall, and a marble-topped bar. There's also a beautiful, light-filled conservatory, which can be hired out for special occasions."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the most beautiful restaurants around the country.