"Because these illicit commissions were baked into the price of the product, Sire Spirits overpaid on taxes, overpaid on customs and duties, overpaid on insurance, which are marked towards the value of the product," Sire Spirits attorney Attorney Craig Weiner said. "Beam Suntory's role here is extraordinarily troubling. Beam Suntory's Chief Commercial Officer, a gentleman by the name of Julious Grant, acting as an employee, as an officer of the company, acting under the actual and parent authority of Beam Suntory facilitated the entire fraud as we plead in our complaint."



50 Cent also took to social media to share the details behind the lawsuit. In one post, he shared a letter that was sent without his knowledge to the defendants in the case.



"@beamsuntory is gonna pay for what they did trust me," 50 Cent wrote in his caption. "These big companies think they can get away with anything. It has cost me millions in legal fees. They are gonna find out I’m not the one you want to play with."



"This is the letter @beamsuntory sent without my knowledge to the people involved in the scheme that cost me millions," he continued. "Do I really need to hold a press conference to walk everyone through exactly what happened with convicted felon Mitchel E. Green, Julious Grant, Arnaud Fabre and the guy Beam paid millions of dollars to help sell my brands, 'Lord Michael' Caruso. This will make a great unscripted project."