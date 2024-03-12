Cardi B Shares Release Date & Spicy Cover Art For Her Upcoming Song

"The song had an original name, which is the simplest name, and we all call it that name," she explained. "But you guys been calling it 'Miami' so I decided to go with 'Miami.' As I'm going around showing my team the artwork, Ev, my engineer said, 'I don't think you should call the song 'Miami' and out of nowhere Colin hit me up in a group text like 'I don't think you should name the song 'Miami.' You only say Miami one time and the song just don't have a... It just doesn't make sense to call it 'Miami.' So now I'm going to change the name of the song again but it's not even going to be the original name of the song. It's going to be something different but I'm going to have 'Miami' in parenthesis."



"Enough (Miami)" will arrive a couple of weeks after Cardi dropped her "Like What (Freestyle)." Along with the song, she also shared the official music video directed by her husband Offset. At the end of the video, the Bronx rapper previewed the beginning of her next single, which might appear on her long-awaited sophomore album.



Look out for "Enough (Miami)" dropping on March 15.