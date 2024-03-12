Donald Trump Is The Presumptive Republican Nominee For President

Former President Donald Trump is now the Republican Party's presumptive nominee for president after winning the Washington state primary on Tuesday (March 12). Earlier in the night, Trump cruised to victories in Georgia and Mississippi. With the three wins, Trump has secured 1,228 delegates, surpassing the 1,215 he needs to officially lock up the nomination.

For the first time since the primaries began, Trump was unopposed at the polls. Last week, Nikki Haley became the last opponent to drop out after a dismal showing on Super Tuesday, in which she won just one contest. Before Super Tuesday, her only victory, and Trump's only loss, came in Washington, D.C.

"This was a great day of victory. Last week was something very special – Super Tuesday – but now we have to get back to work because we have the worst president in the history of the country. His name is Joe Biden, sometimes referred to as crooked Joe Biden, and he must be defeated,” Trump said in a video posted on social media after he secured the nomination.

Earlier in the night, President Joe Biden clinched the Democratic nomination for president after his victory in Georgia, setting up a rematch of the 2020 presidential election.

Biden and Trump already started hitting the campaign trail last week, following dominant performances on Super Tuesday.