Florida Has One Of The Most Affordable Island Getaways In The U.S.

Do you have dreams of laying back on the smooth sands of a beach, soaking up sunshine and sea breezes? Those dreams can easily become a reality in the United States, where there are all sorts of tropical locales. They also tend to be popular, as well, meaning more crowds and money to do anything from dining and shopping to dropping by the shoreline. Luckily, there are plenty of beach towns and island getaways that take it easy on your wallet.

That's where ShermansTravel comes in. The travel site listed 25 island destinations perfect for a fantastic yet affordable vacation. A well-known Florida spot earned a spot in the roundup, and that's Amelia Island!

Located near Jacksonville, this place is one of many barrier islands dotting the southern East Coast. Travelers can look forward to seafood restaurants, boat tours, Victorian-era architecture, and its renowned historic district. Writers provided more details about what to expect from Amelia Island:

"Amelia Island offers a slice of history: Victorian mansions, a Civil War–era fort, and Florida’s oldest lighthouse and saloon. Meanwhile, its sandy shores host dolphins, osprey, the endangered right whale, and nesting sea turtles. Every March, the Amelia Concours d'Elegance dazzles classic car collectors; and in May, a festival celebrates its historic shrimp industry — don’t leave before ordering a plate. Getting there: Amelia Island is a 45-minute drive from downtown Jacksonville and 30 minutes from Jacksonville International Airport. The island is connected to mainland Florida by two bridges."