Florida Restaurant Named The 'Most Expensive' One In The State

What's a great way to celebrate a special occasion? Upscale restaurants are usually prime candidates thanks to eye-catching decor, appealing locations, and high-quality meals. Many customers are willing to put down big bucks for a memorable dining experience if the budget allows.

If you don't mind splurging on a meal, LoveFood revealed the most expensive restaurant in every state. Some featured eateries have long, rich histories while others are newcomers looking to change the culinary scene. Writers used reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to compile the list.

According to the website, Florida's most expensive restaurant is Victoria & Albert's! Writers explained why they featured this fine establishment:

"Walt Disney World is famous for its candy apples and giant turkey legs, but did you know it also has a spot where you can spend over $400 on dinner? Victoria & Albert's, the jewel in the crown of Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, shows there's something for everyone at the House of Mouse. It's highly acclaimed, earning the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Rating for 2024. Here, guests buckle up for an epic four-hour experience, complete with delicate patisserie, melt-in-the-mouth wagyu, and multiple bread courses. The tasting menus start at around $300, but can be over $400."