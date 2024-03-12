Georgia Destination Named The 'Best Waterfront Town' In The State

There are millions of miles of rivers and streams cutting curving paths across America, and many towns have found a home alongside the rushing waters, offering plenty of chances to enjoy exciting outdoor activities on the water or to simply relax and enjoy the beautiful scenery of the surrounding nature.

Southern Living searched around the South for stunning locales nestled along flowing rivers, compiled a list of the best waterfront town in every Southern state that "not only have great recreation and scenic waterside spots, they're also welcoming communities with local restaurants (for filling up on local catch), boutiques (for souvenirs from your trip), and inns (for turning in after a day spent enjoying the water)."

According to the site, the best waterfront town in all of Georgia is St. Simons Island, a gorgeous island off along the coast of the Peach State that has beautiful beaches, historical museums, unique shops and plenty of fun activities to keep you busy. Here's what the site had to say:

"The barrier islands found along the Georgia coast are known as the Golden Isles because of the sunlight-hued marshes that greet visitors when they approach the coast. You'll find a great many interesting spots here, including the St. Simons Island Lighthouse Museum and Christ Church Episcopal Church, as well as beaches, a fishing pier, and several shopping hubs."

Check out the full list at Southern Living to see more of the best waterfront towns in the South. You can also check out our previous coverage of the Georgia destinations named among the "prettiest" beach towns in the region.