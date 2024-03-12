How You Can Join 98 Degrees In Hawaii For A Good Cause

98 Degrees is heading to Hawaii in April for a great cause and a few of their biggest fans will be joining them for an unforgettable experience in the Islands of Aloha.

Last year, a series of horrific wildfires broke out in Hawaii, predominantly in Maui, and 98 Degrees are performing a special concert in Honolulu in an effort to raise funds for restoration. According to the concert's official website, the benefit concert is "more than just a showcase of music" and "represents a crucial initiative to support the restoration efforts in Maui, with a special focus on the historical churches founded by the Hawaiian royalty (Ali'i) impacted by the catastrophic Maui fires."

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will fly round-trip to Hawaii where they will attend 98 Degrees' "Restoration of the Heart of Maui" concert where they will not only see the band perform live, but will get to be the "iHeartRadio Correspondent for the night. They'll meet the band backstage where they will participate in a backstage toast with the guys, as well as ask them questions in a quick interview.

To enter to win, head over to the free iHeartRadio app and listen to win. Click HERE for more information.

In a message on social media, 98 Degrees said of the upcoming benefit concert, "Join us April 6th at the Blaisdell Center Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii, for an unforgettable evening of music, unity, and support! This special benefit concert promises a night filled with hope, harmony, and Aloha, all in aid of the restoration efforts for Maui."