Jameis Winston 'Close To Finalizing' Free Agent Deal
By Jason Hall
March 12, 2024
Free agent quarterback Jameis Winston is reportedly "close to finalizing" a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns "worth up to $8.7 million," sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz on Tuesday (March 12).
Winston, 30, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, threw for 264 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions on 25 of 47 passing as a backup to New Orleans Saints starter Derek Carr in 2023.
The former Heisman Trophy winner opted to re-sign with the Saints as part of a one-year, $8 million deal last offseason after the team had already invested in Carr. Winston had previously gone 6-4 in 10 starts for the Saints between 2021 and 2022, having initially signed as a backup to future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees during his final season and initially being pegged as his successor following Bress' retirement prior to the 2021 season, following five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Winston enters his 10th NFL season with 22,104 yards, 141 touchdowns and 99 interceptions, as well as a 34-46 record, having led the NFL in both passing yards (5,109) and interceptions thrown (30) in 2019.