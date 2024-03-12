Jameis Winston 'Close To Finalizing' Free Agent Deal

Free agent quarterback Jameis Winston is reportedly "close to finalizing" a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns "worth up to $8.7 million," sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz on Tuesday (March 12).

Winston, 30, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, threw for 264 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions on 25 of 47 passing as a backup to New Orleans Saints starter Derek Carr in 2023.