Joyner Lucas Announces 'Not Now I'm Busy Tour' With Millyz & Dax
By Tony M. Centeno
March 12, 2024
Joyner Lucas is getting ready to hit the road for his upcoming tour.
The New England recently announced the plans for his upcoming "Not Now I'm Busy Tour" featuring special guests Millyz and Dax. The tour will begin at Uptown Theater in Minneapolis on May 11 and will continue to hit 24 major cities around the country like Detroit, Cleveland, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and more. He'll wrap up the tour in his home state of Massachusetts on June 22. The cross-country tour comes in support of Joyner Lucas' forthcoming album Not Now I'm Busy, which arrives on March 22.
Joyner Lucas has been prepping fans for the release of his sophomore album for a minute. Last year, he released six fresh records including his collaboration with YoungBoy Never Broke Again "Cut U Off," "Broski" and "Seventeen." Following feedback from his fanbase, Lucas decided to start the album over from scratch, which delayed the release of his album. Since then, the 35-year-old artist delivered music that his day-one fans have embraced like his recent single "Sticks & Stones" with Conway The Machine. He also revealed the cover art for his long-awaited album and confirmed it will arrive on March 22.
Tickets for the tour are on sale now. Check out the full schedule below.
NOT NOW I'M BUSY TOUR DATES
May 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater
May 13 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
May 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detorit
May 16 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
May 18 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre and Ballroom
May 19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphi
May 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
May 22 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
May 24 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
May 25 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
May 28 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
May 30 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
May 31 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
June 1 – Dallas, TX – Gilley's South Side Ballroom
June 4 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
June 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
June 7 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
June 8 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
June 9 – San Diego, CA – SOMA - Mainstage
June 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
June 12 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
June 14 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
June 22 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center