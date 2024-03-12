Joyner Lucas Announces 'Not Now I'm Busy Tour' With Millyz & Dax

Joyner Lucas has been prepping fans for the release of his sophomore album for a minute. Last year, he released six fresh records including his collaboration with YoungBoy Never Broke Again "Cut U Off," "Broski" and "Seventeen." Following feedback from his fanbase, Lucas decided to start the album over from scratch, which delayed the release of his album. Since then, the 35-year-old artist delivered music that his day-one fans have embraced like his recent single "Sticks & Stones" with Conway The Machine. He also revealed the cover art for his long-awaited album and confirmed it will arrive on March 22.



