Joyner Lucas Announces 'Not Now I'm Busy Tour' With Millyz & Dax

By Tony M. Centeno

March 12, 2024

Joyner Lucas
Photo: Getty Images

Joyner Lucas is getting ready to hit the road for his upcoming tour.

The New England recently announced the plans for his upcoming "Not Now I'm Busy Tour" featuring special guests Millyz and Dax. The tour will begin at Uptown Theater in Minneapolis on May 11 and will continue to hit 24 major cities around the country like Detroit, Cleveland, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and more. He'll wrap up the tour in his home state of Massachusetts on June 22. The cross-country tour comes in support of Joyner Lucas' forthcoming album Not Now I'm Busy, which arrives on March 22.

Joyner Lucas has been prepping fans for the release of his sophomore album for a minute. Last year, he released six fresh records including his collaboration with YoungBoy Never Broke Again "Cut U Off," "Broski" and "Seventeen." Following feedback from his fanbase, Lucas decided to start the album over from scratch, which delayed the release of his album. Since then, the 35-year-old artist delivered music that his day-one fans have embraced like his recent single "Sticks & Stones" with Conway The Machine. He also revealed the cover art for his long-awaited album and confirmed it will arrive on March 22.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now. Check out the full schedule below.

NOT NOW I'M BUSY TOUR DATES

May 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

May 13 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

May 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detorit

May 16 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

May 18 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre and Ballroom

May 19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphi

May 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

May 22 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 24 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

May 25 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

May 28 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

May 30 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

May 31 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

June 1 – Dallas, TX – Gilley's South Side Ballroom

June 4 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

June 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

June 7 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

June 8 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

June 9 – San Diego, CA – SOMA - Mainstage

June 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

June 12 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

June 14 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

June 22 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.