Kanye West Fires Explicit Shots At Drake, Adidas & More

“Rich Ty Carti and the supporters that stood by us through everything This number #1 is for you," Ye began. "It’s for the people who won’t be manipulated by the system."



“And f**k adidas and everybody who works there or with them," he continued. "Anyone who goes to school with anyone who’s parents work at adidas Just know they tried to destroy me and here we are with the number 1 song in the world Like the fake dude I saw in the lobby at the Ritz that works at Goat You p**sys don’t stand for s**t. And f**k everybody at the Dailey Mail [sic]."

“And F**k everybody at the fashion houses that sided with Gabby and Hailey Bieber," Ye said. "F**k each and every single one of yall And f**k every so called Christian and so called friend or so called family member that watched me have my kids taken out of my control That's how I feel.”



Ye wrapped up his celebratory rant by firing shots at Drake. He expressed his frustration at the OVO Sound founder for adding Lil Durk to his "It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour" just as Ye and Ty had launched the rollout for VULTURES VOL. 1.



“And it’s f**k Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role [sic] out I’ll come back to yall if I think of more f**k you’s,” he wrote.



Drake hasn't acknowledged Ye's message so far, but we'll let you know if he does. Throughout the course of their rocky relationship, the Toronto native has never hesistated to offer up a response to Ye whenever he feels slighted by him. A few months ago, the 37-year-old rapper seemingly called out Ye over his faux truce on "Red Button" from the deluxe version of his For All The Dogs album. Looks like the truce hasn't been in place for quite some time.



Watch Ye continue to go in on adidas below.