North Carolina Destination Named The 'Best Waterfront Town' In The State

There are millions of miles of rivers and streams cutting curving paths across America, and many towns have found a home alongside the rushing waters, offering plenty of chances to enjoy exciting outdoor activities on the water or to simply relax and enjoy the beautiful scenery of the surrounding nature.

Southern Living searched around the South for stunning locales nestled along flowing rivers, compiled a list of the best waterfront town in every Southern state that "not only have great recreation and scenic waterside spots, they're also welcoming communities with local restaurants (for filling up on local catch), boutiques (for souvenirs from your trip), and inns (for turning in after a day spent enjoying the water)."

According to the site, the best waterfront town in all of North Carolina is Wrightsville Beach, a destination along the coast of the Tar Heel State that has beautiful beaches and gorgeous views of the water. Here's what the site had to say:

"North Carolina has no shortage of great beach towns, and this one has some of the most excellent stretches of coastline in the state. Wide shores and multiple long piers welcome beachgoers and those hoping to cast a line for plenty of fun in the sun. It's also a great spot for surfing and taking to the water by booking for a fishing charter or sunset sail."

Check out the full list at Southern Living to see more of the best waterfront towns in the South. You can also check out our previous coverage of the North Carolina destinations named among the "prettiest" beach towns in the region.