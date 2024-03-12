Official Decision On Jimmy Garoppolo's Future Determined
By Jason Hall
March 12, 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly expected to cut quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has interest from "a few teams," on Wednesday (March 13), sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Athletic's Dianna Russini on Tuesday (March 12).
"The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to cut QB Jimmy Garoppolo tomorrow, per sources. There are a few teams interested," Russini wrote on her X account.
The Raiders were reportedly planning to move on from Garoppolo, 31, this offseason after benching him midway through the 2023 season and won't have to pay his guaranteed money agreed upon last offseason after he was suspended two games for violating the NFL's Performance Enhancing Substances Policy last month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported at the time.
The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to cut QB Jimmy Garoppolo tomorrow, per sources.— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 12, 2024
There are a few teams interested.
"The #Raiders have been in the market for a QB for 2024, with a potential move up in the draft and looking into the position in free agency. Moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo was always the plan. Now, they can do it without paying his guaranteed money," Rapoport wrote on his X account on February 16.
Garoppolo signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Raiders last March, but was benched in favor of rookie fourth-round draft pick Aidan O'Connell on the same day then-interim head coach Antonio Pierce -- who retained the full-time position last month -- was promoted amid the firing of Josh McDaniels.
Garoppolo went 3-3 in six starts this season, throwing for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, which included 126 yards and one interception on 10 of 21 passing in the Raiders' 'Monday Night Football' loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 8 prior to being benched.