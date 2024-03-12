Official Decision On Jimmy Garoppolo's Future Determined

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly expected to cut quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has interest from "a few teams," on Wednesday (March 13), sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Athletic's Dianna Russini on Tuesday (March 12).

"The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to cut QB Jimmy Garoppolo tomorrow, per sources. There are a few teams interested," Russini wrote on her X account.

The Raiders were reportedly planning to move on from Garoppolo, 31, this offseason after benching him midway through the 2023 season and won't have to pay his guaranteed money agreed upon last offseason after he was suspended two games for violating the NFL's Performance Enhancing Substances Policy last month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported at the time.