Popular California Spot Serves The 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken'

You don't need to live in the American South to appreciate the delicacy that is a plate of cheap, greasy fried chicken. While Southerns are known far and wide for perfecting this crispy entree, many restaurants scattered across the country serve delicious fried chicken. Oftentimes, the best chicken can be found where you least expect it; a no-frills shop where the decor does not compensate for the quality of the meal. That's right. We're talking paper plates and disposable cutlery, diners that you see from afar and question if they are even operating anymore, and fried chicken served at its absolute best with a side or fries or a biscuit.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall fried chicken in California can be found at Tori's Place located in Sacramento.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the fried chicken served at this one-of-a-kind restaurant:

"Tori's Place is simply a small building with a walk-up ordering window and a little covered porch if you want someplace to sit and eat. Southern food and gumbo are the specialties, along with fried chicken that's coated in seasoning with a craggy, crunchy crust. The delectable cornbread is also a must-have as it's hot-water style, so it looks more like a pancake than a bread."

