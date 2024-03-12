Popular Massachusetts Spot Serves The 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken'

You don't need to live in the American South to appreciate the delicacy that is a plate of cheap, greasy fried chicken. While Southerns are known far and wide for perfecting this crispy entree, many restaurants scattered across the country serve delicious fried chicken. Oftentimes, the best chicken can be found where you least expect it; a no-frills shop where the decor does not compensate for the quality of the meal. That's right. We're talking paper plates and disposable cutlery, diners that you see from afar and question if they are even operating anymore, and fried chicken served at its absolute best with a side or fries or a biscuit.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall fried chicken in Massachusetts can be found at Duguay's Chicken and Seafood located in Gardner.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the fried chicken served at this one-of-a-kind restaurant:

"What began as a farm store next to a poultry farm in 1968 has bloomed into a restaurant serving fried seafood and chicken. Though the original Duguay's building burned down, the new, simple dining area still has a comfortable feel with wood paneled walls and a fireplace. The chicken is a deep golden color, and it's the perfect pair with thick wedges of their "Jo-Jo" potatoes."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall fried chicken joints in America visit cheapism.com.