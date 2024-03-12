Popular Michigan Spot Serves The 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken'

You don't need to live in the American South to appreciate the delicacy that is a plate of cheap, greasy fried chicken. While Southerns are known far and wide for perfecting this crispy entree, many restaurants scattered across the country serve delicious fried chicken. Oftentimes, the best chicken can be found where you least expect it; a no-frills shop where the decor does not compensate for the quality of the meal. That's right. We're talking paper plates and disposable cutlery, diners that you see from afar and question if they are even operating anymore, and fried chicken served at its absolute best with a side or fries or a biscuit.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall fried chicken in Michigan can be found at Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken located in Detroit.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the fried chicken served at this one-of-a-kind restaurant:

"Fans call this fried chicken "the best in the world" on Yelp, but the hot and spicy fried chicken is a Memphis tradition here. Consider getting a plate with beans, slaw, and white bread. But even if you just get chicken, you'll still be happy."

