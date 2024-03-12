Popular Minnesota Spot Serves The 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken'

You don't need to live in the American South to appreciate the delicacy that is a plate of cheap, greasy fried chicken. While Southerns are known far and wide for perfecting this crispy entree, many restaurants scattered across the country serve delicious fried chicken. Oftentimes, the best chicken can be found where you least expect it; a no-frills shop where the decor does not compensate for the quality of the meal. That's right. We're talking paper plates and disposable cutlery, diners that you see from afar and question if they are even operating anymore, and fried chicken served at its absolute best with a side or fries or a biscuit.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall fried chicken in Minnesota can be found at Brass Rail located in Grandy.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the fried chicken served at this one-of-a-kind restaurant:

"Though the Brass Rail is large, there's nothing fancy about it, with beer signs and chicken tchotchkes on the walls. They opened in 1969 and are still cooking up crunchy broasted chicken with a light, irregular coating of breading. The broasted potatoes that go along with the chicken are unusual: They're cut crosswise into big, thick coins instead of wedges."

