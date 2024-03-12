Popular Pennsylvania Spot Serves The 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken'

You don't need to live in the American South to appreciate the delicacy that is a plate of cheap, greasy fried chicken. While Southerns are known far and wide for perfecting this crispy entree, many restaurants scattered across the country serve delicious fried chicken. Oftentimes, the best chicken can be found where you least expect it; a no-frills shop where the decor does not compensate for the quality of the meal. That's right. We're talking paper plates and disposable cutlery, diners that you see from afar and question if they are even operating anymore, and fried chicken served at its absolute best with a side or fries or a biscuit.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall fried chicken in Pennsylvania can be found at Walt's Flavor Crisp Chicken located in Chadd's Ford.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the fried chicken served at this one-of-a-kind restaurant:

"While you can find trendy fried chicken dishes and sandwiches in Philly, the menu at this mini mall spot is simple — great fried chicken and all the fixings, including red beans and rice and collard greens."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall fried chicken joints in America visit cheapism.com.