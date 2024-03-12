Popular Texas Spot Serves The 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken'

You don't need to live in the American South to appreciate the delicacy that is a plate of cheap, greasy fried chicken. While Southerns are known far and wide for perfecting this crispy entree, many restaurants scattered across the country serve delicious fried chicken. Oftentimes, the best chicken can be found where you least expect it; a no-frills shop where the decor does not compensate for the quality of the meal. That's right. We're talking paper plates and disposable cutlery, diners that you see from afar and question if they are even operating anymore, and fried chicken served at its absolute best with a side or fries or a biscuit.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall fried chicken in Texas can be found at Barrera's Fried Chicken located in Robstown.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the fried chicken served at this one-of-a-kind restaurant:

"Attached to the back of a building housing a religious gift and book store is Barrera's Fried Chicken. The white shack with red trim is walk-up only, so head to the window under the hand-painted "One bite… we got-cha!" sign when you're ready to order. The deeply browned chicken coating is uneven and bubbly, making it super crunchy. Once it's cooked, it's sprinkled with a secret seasoning blend along with the french fries."

