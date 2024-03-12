Recalled Cookies Sold Across Michigan Pose 'Life-Threatening' Health Risk

Wesco, Inc. voluntarily recalled "750 units of Wesco Mint No Bake Cookie Bites" due to the possibility an undeclared ingredient on March 8th. According to the United States Food & Drug Administration, the contaminated batch of Wesco's Mint No Bake Cookie Bites might contain peanuts. Consumers who have a severe food allergy to peanuts could experience:

"hives, flushed skin or rash, tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth, swelling of the face, tongue, or lips, vomiting and/or diarrhea, abdominal cramps, coughing or wheezing, swelling of the throat and vocal cords, difficulty breathing, and loss of consciousness."

The contaminated batch was sold in convenience stores across Michigan's lower peninsula. If you recently purchased Wesco's Mint No Bake Cookie Bites with a UPC code of "750308040474" and sell-thru dates: "03/15/2024, 03/16/2024, 03/17/2024, 03/18/2024" you should return the product to the place that you purchased it for a full refund, especially if you or anyone in your household has a peanut allergy.

The FDA mentioned that no illnesses were reported as a result of consuming the no bake cookie bites as of Monday, March 11th. Individuals with further questions can contact Wesco at "231-719-4385 or through email at recall@wescoinc.com."

For more information visit fda.gov.