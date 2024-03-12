Saquon Barkley Fires Back At Giants Legend's Harsh Criticism

Saquon Barkley responded to fellow former Giants running back Tiki Barber's claiming he was "dead to me" after his decision to sign with the NFC East Division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Monday (March 11).

"@TikiBarber you been a hater since I got to New York … and all the 'Dead to me' talk don’t smile in my face when you see me," Barkley wrote on his X account Monday in response to Barber's comments.

“Lol yup you’re the prime example of loyalty to a team," Barkley wrote in another post . "I got the deal I wanted, secured more gm which wasn’t given to me before… so if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs.”

Barber addressed Barkley's decision on his radio show shortly after reports that the former No. 2 overall pick had signed with the rival Eagles.