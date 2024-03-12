Saquon Barkley Fires Back At Giants Legend's Harsh Criticism
By Jason Hall
March 12, 2024
Saquon Barkley responded to fellow former Giants running back Tiki Barber's claiming he was "dead to me" after his decision to sign with the NFC East Division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Monday (March 11).
"@TikiBarber you been a hater since I got to New York … and all the 'Dead to me' talk don’t smile in my face when you see me," Barkley wrote on his X account Monday in response to Barber's comments.
“Lol yup you’re the prime example of loyalty to a team," Barkley wrote in another post. "I got the deal I wanted, secured more gm which wasn’t given to me before… so if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs.”
Barber addressed Barkley's decision on his radio show shortly after reports that the former No. 2 overall pick had signed with the rival Eagles.
@TikiBarber you been a hater since I got to New York … and all the “Dead to me” talk don’t smile in my face when you see me— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 11, 2024
“He’s dead to us now. You’re dead to us, Saquon,” Barber said. “Good luck, you’re dead to me.”
Barber famously began his media career in 2007 by claiming that former teammate and then-Giants quarterback Eli Manning's leadership style was "comical." Manning would go on to lead New York to the first of two Super Bowl victories in five years during that same season.
Barkley, 27, a Bronx native who spent the majority of his childhood in Eastern Pennsylvania, agreed to terms on a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles on Monday following the beginning of the non-tampering free agency period, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported at the time. The former No. 2 overall pick confirmed his decision by posting two eagle emojis on his X account minutes after the report was shared.
🦅🦅— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 11, 2024
The Giants opted to not franchise tag Barkley last week, officially allowing him to test free agency. Last offseason, Barkley agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million ahead of training camp, which includes a $2 million signing bonus.
The move came ahead of what could have been a lengthy potential holdout as both sides had previously failed to reach a long-term deal prior to their set deadline. The Giants placed a franchise tender on Barkley, but he didn't sign it prior to the one-year deal and, therefore, wouldn't have faced any fines for skipping mandatory training camp as he wasn't yet under contract. The former No. 2 overall pick recorded 962 yards and six touchdowns on 247 rushing attempts, while also catching 41 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games during the 2023 season.