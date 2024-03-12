South Carolina Destination Named The 'Best Waterfront Town' In The State

There are millions of miles of rivers and streams cutting curving paths across America, and many towns have found a home alongside the rushing waters, offering plenty of chances to enjoy exciting outdoor activities on the water or to simply relax and enjoy the beautiful scenery of the surrounding nature.

Southern Living searched around the South for stunning locales nestled along flowing rivers, compiled a list of the best waterfront town in every Southern state that "not only have great recreation and scenic waterside spots, they're also welcoming communities with local restaurants (for filling up on local catch), boutiques (for souvenirs from your trip), and inns (for turning in after a day spent enjoying the water)."

According to the site, the best waterfront town in all of South Carolina is Hilton Head Island, a gorgeous destination along the coast of South Carolina with incredible beaches and waterways to explore and exciting activities to keep you entertained. Here's what the site had to say:

"Kayak the waterways, book a fishing excursion, or take a serene walk on the beach as the sun goes down — there's no shortage of ways to enjoy the water in Hilton Head Island. According to their travel bureau, 'Hilton Head Island is a wonderland of white-sand beaches, tidal creeks, towering live oaks, and winding pathways.' One visit, you'll feel the magic too."

Check out the full list at Southern Living to see more of the best waterfront towns in the South. You can also check out our previous coverage of the South Carolina destinations named among the "prettiest" beach towns in the region.