Teacher Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Boy Allegedly Harmed Over 20 Victims

A Tennesse teacher who was previously accused of raping a 12-year-old boy and suggesting he impregnated her is now facing allegations that she sexually assaulted nearly two dozen other boys.

After Alissa McCommon was arrested in September 2023, authorities identified 21 "potential victims" during their seven-month investigation. The ages of victims ranged from 12 to 17.

McCommon is now facing 23 additional charges related to five of the victims, including rape of a child, five counts of aggravated statutory rape, four counts of sexual exploitation by electronic means, four counts of solicitation of a minor to commit aggravated statutory rape, two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, two counts of coercion of a witness, two counts of aggravated stalking, violation of the Child Protective Act, tampering with evidence and harassment.

She pleaded not guilty to the new charges.

When asked if there were more victims, District Attorney Mark Davidson told WREG, "That's possible, and we would encourage anybody out there with information concerning that to contact law enforcement."

McCommon's trial on the original charges is scheduled to begin in May.