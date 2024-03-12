Three Children, Two Adults Dead After School Bus Collides With Semi-Truck

Five people, including three young children, were killed when a school bus collided with a semi-truck in Rushville, Illinois, on Monday (March 11).

The Illinois State Police said that the bus veered onto the wrong side of the roadway and slammed into a semi-truck head-on, causing both vehicles to burst into flames.

The driver of the bus, 57-year-old Angela Spiker, was killed along with three students, Maria Miller, 5; Andrew Miller, 3; and Noah Driscoll, 3.

The semi-truck driver, David Coufal, 72, was also killed in the fiery crash.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce our school community has lost both staff and students in the traffic incident involving one of our school buses this morning," Schuyler-Industry School District said in a statement. "Out of respect for everyone involved, no names or further information will be released at this time."

Officials have not said why the school bus crossed over to the other side of the road.