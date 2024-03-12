Uvalde Police Chief Resigns After Report On Robb Elementary School Shooting

Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez abruptly announced he is resigning his position, effective April 6, on Tuesday (March 12). His resignation comes after a report cleared his officers of wrongdoing for their lack of action when a teenage gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022.

Rodriguez was not in Uvalde on the day of the shooting. He was on vacation and assigned Lt. Mariano Pargas as acting chief in his absence.

Rodriguez did not mention the report in his letter of resignation or provide a reason why he was stepping down.

"After much contemplation and consideration, I believe it is time for me to embark on a new chapter in my career," Chief Daniel Rodriguez said in a statement. "I have had the privilege of serving the City of Uvalde and its residents for the past 26 years, and it has been an honor to lead the dedicated men and women of our police department."