Washington Has One Of The Most Affordable Island Getaways In The U.S.

Do you have dreams of laying back on the smooth sands of a beach, soaking up sunshine and sea breezes? Those dreams can easily become a reality in the United States, where there are all sorts of tropical locales. They also tend to be popular, as well, meaning more crowds and money to do anything from dining and shopping to dropping by the shoreline. Luckily, there are plenty of beach towns and island getaways that take it easy on your wallet.

That's where ShermansTravel comes in. The travel site listed 25 island destinations perfect for a fantastic yet affordable vacation. A popular location in Washington State earned a spot in the roundup, and that's San Juan Island!

This quaint community has all kinds of unique draws, from stunning waterfront views and maritime history to lavender fields and iconic landmarks. Writers provided more details about what to expect from San Juan Island:

"The second-largest of the San Juan Islands gets only half the rainfall of nearby Seattle, making it easy to enjoy the splendid scenery. Soak it up while sipping wine at the island’s vineyard, or whale watching at Lime Kiln State Park. Stop to see the island’s adorable alpacas, then sit for a picnic at the brilliant 20-acre lavender farm. End the day by dining, shopping, and strolling in Friday Harbor. Washington State Ferries operates between islands and the mainland. From the port at Anacortes, Washington (90 miles north of Seattle or south of Vancouver on Interstate 5), is two hours to San Juan Island. Alternatively, you can take a half-hour flight from Seattle to San Juan Island."