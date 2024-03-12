Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For March 12th

Tuesday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Astrology.com laid out each sign's horoscope for March 12th, drawing on ideals of passion, distraction, stability, support, energy and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you will feel very energetic today as you push towards personal goals and make new friends. This fiery energy will slow down into the evening hours as you find gratitude for all of your blessings. Take the last few hours of the day to lay low, Aries.

"The moon takes its final steps through your sign, dear Aries, forming a supportive connection with Mars that's sure to light your fire. Use this energy to get an early start, focusing on personal goals while making friends along the way. You'll sense a shift this evening when Luna migrates into Taurus, nudging you to slow down and find gratitude. This luminary placement also shines a light on your finances, asking you to make smart monetary choices without restricting yourself from the occasional luxury. The vibe gets a little complicated tonight when Venus and Pluto stir, making the perfect excuse to log offline and lay low."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Astrology.com predicts that you will assess your goals early in the morning, spurring you to chase success throughout the day. You might feel a bit antisocial today, Taurus, but there's nothing wrong with that. Emotional connections with friends could strengthen as the night falls.

"Connect with your goals for the day early this morning, dear Taurus, as the Aries moon aligns with Mars. This cosmic climate offers strength and resilience when it comes to chasing success, though you may feel slightly antisocial. A sparkle falls upon you this evening when Luna migrates into your sign, putting your needs into focus. You'll also benefit from an intuitive boost and increased popularity. Emotional connections can bring you closer to new friends when Venus stirs tonight, though a harsh square between the moon and Pluto suggests you should move slowly when letting down guards."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you will feel very connected to things spiritually today as you trust your gut (in terms of chasing your dreams) and "navigate the vibes." As the night falls, you might find yourself searching for peace and quiet. Take this time to lay low and restore your energy, Gemini. Avoid technological distractions today.

"Spiritual reinforcement finds you this morning, dear Gemini, thanks to a supportive connection between the Aries moon and Mars. Trust your instincts when navigating these vibes, especially when it comes to establishing connections or following passions. You'll notice a shift this evening when Luna makes her debut in Taurus, nudging you to seek peace and quiet. This energy is ideal for laying low and processing deep thoughts, taking time to understand yourself better. Set boundaries with technological distractions and embrace your favorite spiritual practices as a way to peel back the layers when Venus and Pluto activate tonight."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you can expect to find success today through unrelenting motivation. This random spark of energy will propel you to be bold in pursuit of raises and goals at work. Tonight is a good night to enjoy a leisure activity with friends, and explore your community.

"The Aries moon shares a supportive connection with Mars this morning, dear Cancer, reigniting your motivation to find success. Use this energy to negotiate important business deals, boldly asking for what you need from those in a position to grant it. The atmosphere shifts as evening rolls in and the moon enters Taurus, livening up the energy in your community. Seek leisure while in the company of friends by trying a new restaurant or exploring local events to honor these vibes. Pull back tonight when Venus and Pluto activate, gravitating toward spiritual practices to relieve grief or stress."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you will feel an extreme burst of passion today as you "Move boldly toward your dreams." All of your hard work is finally paying off as this evening, you might finally see a reward. Complicated vibes could stir up as the night falls, making you choose between being sweet and being serious.

"A bust of passion greets you this morning, dearest Lion, thanks to a supportive alliance between the Aries moon and fiery Leo. Move boldly toward your dreams under this cosmic climate, trusting that the universe will throw you a safety net should you topple over. Your actions pay off this evening when Luna migrates into Taurus, helping you better see the rewards of hard work. This energy also offers a sense of control and resilience, allowing you to mature as you seek great heights. You'll feel torn between sweetness and seriousness when Venus and Pluto stir tonight, bringing an intimate yet complicated vibe to the table."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Astrology.com predicts that you will cast away all that does not serve you today as you rid your mind of unnecessary thoughts. You'll feel light as a feather as you tackle the day with optimism, self-care, and mature discussions. Take time to do a few things that make you happy today, Virgo.

"Get rid of the unnecessary as the Aries moon aligns with Mars this morning, dear Virgo, urging you to seize control. These vibes leave little patience for that which does not serve you, helping you make clean breaks from bad situations both externally and self-imposed. You'll feel lighter and optimistic as evening creeps in and the moon enters Taurus, activating your house of spiritual knowledge and higher thinking. These vibes pair well with philosophical discussions, self-care, and meditation, so be sure to seek what your soul craves. When Venus and Pluto stir, push for teamwork and equal exchange within your closest relationships tonight."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to feel extremely passionate about self-love and support today. The more love that you give to yourself, the more love that you will be able to give. As the day unfolds, you will find yourself seeking stability and empowerment as you pave a new path towards your dreams. Don't forget to leave a little room for something fun tonight, Libra!

"The Aries moon and Mars share a sweet exchange this morning, dear Libra, asking you to get passionate about self-love. The more you support yourself, the healthier your relationships will feel, reigniting passions internally and interpersonally. You'll sense a shift this evening when the moon migrates into Taurus, putting you in the mood to find stability by letting go. Find time to release that which does not serve you, seeking empowerment by making space for new blessings. You may feel torn between your to-do list and the desire to have fun tonight when Luna aligns with Venus and Pluto."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you can expect to feel very energetic today as you "tackle your to-do lists" and find new ways to support your desires. The evening will be all about romance and leisure time as you treat yourself and a loved one to a special meal. Keep conversations light today, Scorpio.

"An energizing and bustling energy fills your home and workspace this morning, dear Scorpio, thanks to a supportive aspect between the Aries moon and fiery Mars. Lean into these vibes by tackling your to-do lists early in the day and seeking healthy ways to support yourself. You'll melt into the evening as Venus enters Taurus, promoting leisure and all things romantic. Lean into these vibes by treating yourself to a special meal, inviting along your partner in crime for the indulgence. Moodier vibes prevail when Venus and Pluto activate tonight, and it'll be important that you keep lighter conversations."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! Your creative brilliance will be on fire today as you collaborate with coworkers and friends, taking time to unveil new ideals that have recently taken shape. Your focus today will be on "organization and strategy," but don't forget to make time for physical activity and some self-care as the night falls.

"A stroke of creative brilliance will get you moving this morning, dear Archer, as the Aries moon and Mars share a sweet exchange. Lean into these vibes by collaborating with your peers, unlocking artistic genius and new ideas. Pull back from brainstorming sessions this evening when the moon enters Taurus, shifting the focus toward organization and strategy. You should also check in with your physical self, taking care to release any tension built up earlier in the day. Turn off your devices and do something nurturing from the comfort of home tonight when Venus and Pluto activate."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Astrology.com predicts that you will feel emotionally stable today as you continue to get closer and closer to your dreams. No matter what happens today, Capricorn, be sure to follow your heart and take a relaxed approach towards everything. Spend time with friends today, and watch your spending as the night falls.

"The Aries moon and Mars share a sweet aspect this morning, dearest Sea-Goat, offering emotional stability while inspiring you to nurture passions. Go where your heart leads you, understanding that it's okay to take a relaxed approach toward the day. Your energy levels benefit from a cosmic boost when the moon enters Taurus this evening, nudging you to have a bit of fun. Lean into these vibes by spending time with your bestie or chipping away at your latest passion project. Watch your spending tonight when Venus and Pluto stir, keeping your mind busy with personal studies instead."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), you should not waste anytime in building ideas today! People will "respond well to your boldness" and show appreciation for your recent efforts. Take some time to chill tonight and do not fall captive to the pressures of making a "major change."

"Move full speed ahead toward your most daring ideas, dear Aquarius, as the Aries moon and passionate Mars share a supportive aspect. People will respond well to your boldness, feeling extra appreciative of your ability to follow through on thoughts and words. Reward your efforts with a quiet night in once Luna makes her debut into Taurus and your solar fourth house, bringing a restorative energy to your space. Avoid pressuring yourself to make major changes when Venus and Pluto activate tonight, putting impending shifts to the side in favor of relaxing and indulging in a bit of luxury."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) can expect to feel extremely inspired to work towards their goals today. Stay grounded as you tackle your to-do lists and let your "instincts lead the way." You might feel more social towards the evening hours, spurring good conversation!

"The Aries moon and Mars connect early this morning, dearest Pisces, stoking the fires within. You'll feel inspired and collected when you work methodically toward your goals, bringing a grounded energy wherever you go. Allow your instincts to lead the way, working in privacy if it offers a sense of peace. You'll feel more social once evening settles in and the moon enters Taurus, paving the way for good conversations around the dinner table. A hazy energy could find you when Venus and Pluto activate tonight, making it a good time to slow down with loved ones."

