5 Wisconsin School Districts Among The 'Most Envied' In The U.S.

Education is important, and parents tend to want their children to attend a high-quality school to help prepare them for life outside of the classroom, whether that's continuing education in college or entering the workforce and learning a vocation. Test Prep Insight compiled a list of 250 of the "most envied" school districts around the U.S., the districts where "parents would most like their children to be schooled in."

Several school districts around Wisconsin were named on the list:

No. 95: Whitefish Bay School District

No. 111: Elmbrook School District

No. 129: Mequon-Thiensville School District

No. 162: Verona Area School District

No. 241: Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District

These are the Top 10 most envied school districts in the country:

Lower Merion School District (Pennsylvania) Great Neck Public Schools (New York) Jericho Union Free School District (New York) Eanes Independent School District (Texas) Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools (North Carolina) North Allegheny School District (Pennsylvania) North Kingston School Department (Rhode Island) Teton County School District #1 (Wyoming) Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield (Connecticut) Scottsdale Unified School District (Arizona)

Here's how the site determined its list:

"We recently ran a survey of 3,000 parents to discover which school districts they would hypothetically most want their children to be schooled in, if given the choice. As you may guess, the most sought after districts in the country fall in wealthy suburbs of major metropolitan cities."

Check out the full list of the "most envied" school districts in America by visiting TestPrepInsight.com.